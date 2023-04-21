MEDFORD, Wisc. (WJFW)- Both Medford and Wausau East came into their Friday night matchup winless. The Raiders were 0-5 on the season, while the Lumberjacks were 0-1, with their lone loss being against Lakeland Union. Barring a tie, one team was bound to walk away from Raider Stadium with their first win of the season.
This game saw every bit of weather you can imagine. It was cold, windy and cloudy by kickoff. Then, the clouds started to part, and the Sun came out, warming up the players for a few minutes. Then, snow started to fall, and what was once a green turf was now white after about 10 minutes of play.
The atmosphere may have been cold, but the Raiders offense was hot. Medford got on the board first with a Megan Schaefer goal in the 21st minute of the 1st half. Then, Sierra Tessmann scores the second goal a few minutes later to make it 2-0. A few minutes later, Mallory Richter puts a shot in the back of the net to give the Raiders a comfortable 3-0 lead heading into halftime.
In the second half, only one goal was scored. But, fortunately for Medford, it came by way of Raiders' forward Valeria Polendo Soto to enhance their lead to four. After 80 minutes of play, Medford was able to take down Wausau East 4-0 to get their first win of the season.
With the win, Medford improves to 1-5 on the season, snapping their five-game losing streak to start out the year. They'll look to turn that losing streak into a winning streak when they travel to Minocqua on Tuesday to take on the defending great Northern Conference champions in Lakeland Union.
Wausau East falls to 0-2 on the season after suffering that loss. They are still looking for their first win of the season, and will hope to get it on Thursday, when they travel to Stevens point to take on SPASH in their Wisconsin Valley Conference opener.