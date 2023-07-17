Medford, WI. (WJFW)- The city of Medford broke ground last week on a new project inspired by the communities past.
The City of Medford will have a brand-new performance stage located in the city park this coming fall. The project idea comes after the old one was taken down in the 60’s.
“We’re really excited to bring this back down to our park and we think that our community is really gonna embrace it," said Billie Hartwig the vice president of the Medford area Chamber of Commerce.
The old performance stage was taken down in the 60s and the new one will have a fresh modern look.
Billie Hartwig also said that the new stage will be open to many different performers.
“Church groups, dance groups, plays in the park anything like that.”
The project comes from fundraising through grants and community led support. Nestle pizza is the title sponsor of the project and will have the naming rights of the stage.
“We thought it was a great way for us to leave a lasting legacy in the community which has supported nestle pizza especially the tombstone brand in the community since 1962,” said David Siverling the Human Resources Manager at Nestle Pizza.
The project is expected to be completed by November along with the start of a new biweekly concert series.
“We’re really excited, whenever you have a project like this it’s the, seeing all of your dreams come to reality and we are really excited to see that happen,” said Hartwig.