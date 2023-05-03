MEDFORD, Wisc. (WJFW)- Medford's softball team had had the perfect start to their 2023 season... literally. The Raiders hold an undefeated 14-0 record, and are also 7-0 in Great Northern Conference games. When you're that good, people start to notice, and Medford has earned themselves the number one ranking in Division-2 in the Wissports Coaches' Poll.
Their style of play has been nothing short of dominant. The Raiders have outscored their opponents 103-30 this season, and 56-7 in conference games. All of this success can be attributed to good coaching, great teamwork, and of course, having a superstar like UW-Green Bay commit Martha Miller on your team.
"I don't really let it get to my head," said Miller. "I just like coming out there and playing, having fun, that's all the game is to me."
Martha is a talented player, and all the Raider faithful, including Medford's Head Coach Virgil Berndt, is happy that she's apart of this team.
"She's pretty special," said Berndt. "She leads by example. She works so hard to get where she's at. She's done a lot of that in the offseason and everything else. She just works very hard."
While their accomplishments so far are nothing short of spectacular, the job isn't finished, according to Miller. She's hoping that she can lead her team to a state title.
"I'd say the postseason run and the state title means more to us," said Miller. "While it's always great to be conference champs, regional champs, in the long run. None of that really matter unless you make it to that endgame."
Being the head coach of the number one team in the state is a rare and special honor to have. While Coach Berndt is grateful to have that honor, he's more focused on how his team finishes the season.
"That would be the ultimate goal of any team, obviously," said Berndt. "Number one right now doesn't mean anything."
The Raiders are looking to make a deep run in the postseason. But first, they've got to make it through a tough Great Northern Conference. They've got a game against Great Northern Conference opponent Tomahawk on Thursday, and are preparing for it the same way they do every other game this season.
"Same as everyday," said Berndt. "Just get ready to play defense and hit the ball."
First pitch for that game will be on Thursday at 4:30 at Tomahawk High School.