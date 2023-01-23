RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – The Oneida County Aging and Disability Resource is looking for volunteers for the Meals on Wheels program. Meals on Wheels serves around one hundred people from it’s Rhinelander location alone, and with six other locations in Oneida County, the program needs volunteers.
Heather Beach, Nutrition and Transportation Coordinator for the ADRC, says the program operates five days a week and is always in need of volunteers. She says volunteer drivers typically arrive at the site at around 10am and load the meals into their vehicle. Each driver is given a route with 5-15 people or stops. The driver then transports the meals to each home, delivers the meals and speaks with the resident before traveling to the next home. The drivers report back to their original site to return the meal bags and relay any issues to the coordinator.
Drivers can typically expect to devote one and one half to two hours to delivering the meals depending on things like weather and how much they socialize with the residents.
In addition to the personal rewards drivers may get from simply helping out, their mileage is reimbursed by the county to help offset the cost.
If people are interested in helping out, visit the ADRC website here.