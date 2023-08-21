MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) – Minocqua Brewing Company founder and owner Kirk Bangstad has long been known for his company’s liberal and progressive views. His latest mission, as seen in a post on the company’s Facebook page yesterday, is to dismantle the Wisconsin private school voucher system, is not something he views as a political issue. But rather, an issue that should unite any and all taxpaying citizens.
“Part of this is getting my name out there as a brewery who actually walks the walk and doesn’t just talk the talk,” said Bangstad. “You know, I can say I’m a progressive company, but now I’m actually doing stuff that tries to change Wisconsin. And, do I hope it sells more beer? Absolutely!”
Bangstad, though progressive in his politics, believes the status quo does not serve any taxpayers regardless of political affiliation.
“Your property taxes should be going to your public school,” said Bangstad. “Public taxes should be going to public entities. Also, 40 years ago, in the Wisconsin constitution, there was a case that said you can’t take public school tax dollars that go to certain districts and shift that money to other school districts.”
Bangstad said he knows of many public school teachers and administrators who believe they deserve funding for accommodations they are making. Public funding for private schools through the choice system is allocated based on enrollment after the third Friday of the school year, which Bangstad says creates a loophole for schools to collect taxpayer money off of enrollment they don’t actually have.
“So that private school will take that kid with a disability for the first three Friday’s so they get that $9,000 per student,” said Bangstad. “And then the next day they’ll tell that student ‘Sorry, we can’t handle your disability. We can’t accommodate you.’ And then they’ll send them back to the public school because the public school can’t turn anybody down. But the public school then didn’t get that money.”
Bangstad knows his politics are no secret around the Northwoods. But the issue itself, he views, is something that should unite all taxpaying citizens, but that the ones with the actual power have different motivations.
“I don’t want my public tax dollars going to private schools,” said Bangstad. “That would be what a conservative would say. So the conservative Wisconsinite is like ‘yeah I agree, we should get rid of voucher schools.’ But the ones in power who are filling their campaign coffers don’t care about that conservative anymore. All they care about is making sure that they keep power.”