ANTIGO, Wis (WJFW) –Tuesday April 4th residents of Antigo will vote on who will guide their city through the next two years. Current Mayor Bill Brandt is seeking re-election after the past 14 years in office. Brandt says his extensive experience serving the Antigo community is why he’s the right person for the job. Brandt says, “In my 14 years as mayor, some of the things I’m proudest of is the work we’ve done with some of our local industry and some of our commercial stores and bringing new businesses in.” He says, when he was first elected in 2009, the city was 24 million dollars in debt. Now he says the debt has been reduced to around 11 million. He wants to continue the progress with the city and it’s downtown area in particular. In recent years, we’ve been pretty aggressive, we’ve implemented an entrepreneur grant for the downtown, we’ve also implemented a facade grant program to fix up the stores.”
Terry Brand is running against Brandt in Tuesday’s election. Brand is retired now, but volunteers with the Langlade County Senior Center. He says his experience gives him the ability to guide the City of Antigo. Brand says, “I’ve been in leadership roles all my life, I was a college hockey coach, an administrator with the school district, and consulting work with communities, recreational facilities and so forth, so my whole life has been spent in leadership roles.”
He believes the city government needs a new look. He wants, “An openness and transparency, the willingness to involve the community in decisions and goals and objectives and talk about our problems resurrect our reputation into something we can be proud of instead of the constant complaint of drugs and crime and a poor performing school system.”
Thursday’s debate will take place at Northcentral Technical College in Antigo at the Wood Technologies building at 6pm. Residents who aren’t able to attend can still view the debate on the Republican Party of Langlade County’s Facebook page.