The city of Wausau is announcing the appointment of Matthew Barnes as the city's next Police Chief.
Barnes will assume the duties of the Chief of Police on September 1st, 2023. He assumes the role after spending the last 23 years in several different roles within the Wausau Police department.
Barnes also invests his free time helping the community’s youth as a Mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters and was awarded the Wausau School District Friend of Education Award for his work in the area's schools.
The move comes after the announcement that current Chief Ben Bliven will be retiring.