MARSHFIELD (WJFW) - No injuries were reported following a structure fire in Marshfield late Monday night.
According to the Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department, crews responded to a structure fire on S. Cedar Ave., in Marshfield around 11:30 p.m.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, there was visible smoke and audible crackling within the residence.
Residents were able to exit the home prior to fire crews making entry.
The fire caused moderate damage to the basement, first and second floors as well as the attic space of the home.
The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department says that the cause of the fire was electrical.
