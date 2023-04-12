MARSHFIELD (WJFW) - The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department has issued a temporary ban on recreational fires within the Marshfield City Limits beginning on Wed., Apr. 12.
The burning ban includes recreational fires, will remain in effect until conditions improve, and the National Weather Service (NWS) lifts the Red Flag Warning.
The NWS has recently issued a Red Flag Warning for most of central and south Wisconsin due to strong winds, very low relatively low humidity, warm temperatures, and dryness, which can create dangerous fire conditions. The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department adds that as a result of the conditions, outdoor burning should not be attempted.
More information can be found by contacting the Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department at (715) 486 - 2094.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com