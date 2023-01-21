MERRILL, Wisc. (WJFW)- One of the most impressive records in the state of Wisconsin belongs to Marshfield boys basketball: 17 straight wins against Wisconsin Valley Conference opponents. They were looking to make it 18 in a row on Friday, with a very tough Merrill standing in their way.
Coming into this contest, Marshfield was coming off of a seven-game winning streak and was 9-4 overall, looking for their 10th win of the season. In conference play, the Tigers were a perfect 5-0, and stood alone atop of the Wisconsin Valley Conference standings. Merrill, on the other hand, was 5-6, looking to get back to .500 after their 84-61 loss to D.C. Everest a week prior. In conference play, Merrill was also looking to get back to .500 with a 2-3 record before their home contest against Marshfield.
A pretty close game going into the half saw Marshfield's record coming very close to being broken. However, a strong second half from the Tigers was just enough to give them the 65-46 win, making it 18 wins in a row against Wisconsin Valley Conference opponents.
With the win, Marshfield improves to 6-0 in the conference and 10-4 overall, giving them double-digit wins for the season. This also improves their current overall winning streak to eight games, an impressive milestone to go along with their 18th straight conference win. The Tigers sit alone at the top of the leaderboard in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.
For Merrill, they drop to 5-7 on the season and 2-4 in conference play. Merrill is now tied for fourth place in the Wisconsin Valley Conference with Wausau East.
Marshfield will look to make it nine wins in a row when they host Hudson just one day after their win on the road. Tip off will be Saturday a 3:30 p.m. The Tigers will have their next conference game on Friday, Jan. 27, when they host D.C. Everest and will look to make it 19 wins in a row against Wisconsin Valley Conference opponents.
Merrill will look to get back in the win column when they host Wisconsin Valley Conference opponent Wausau West on Tuesday.