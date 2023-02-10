MARSHFIELD - Snowmobiling is a popular pastime in the Northwoods. A new study is shining a light on how snowmobile injuries in north-central Wisconsin.
Marshfield Clinic Research Institute says more than one-thousand people suffered from snowmobile related injuries over a five-year period. The study was conducted from November first 2013 through April 30, 2018. It found 1,013 injuries.
From those people injured 749 were outpatient visits and 264 people were hospitalized.
Researchers calculated the injuries using data from the Marshfield Clinic Health System Medical records from Marshfield, Park Falls and Ladysmith.
The Institute believes the true number of injuries were likely under-reported due to a lack of comprehensive reporting from hospitals.