Marshfield Clinic Health System is looking to bridge the gap for health-related disparities.
Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan have dedicated $200 thousand to fund community-led projects. The program is called "Addressing Health Disparities."
The Health System is offering the funds to tax exempt groups and government agencies serving the community.
Every organization applying must explain what they want to do, how it will help the community and steps to accomplish the goal. Applications will be accepted online now through October 9.
To apply go to https://marshfieldclinic.smapply.org/