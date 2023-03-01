MARSHFIELD - Marshfield Clinic Health System announced a round of layoffs today. The clinic will be letting go of 346 employees among the organization’s more than 12 thousand Wisconsin employees.
The decision comes against the backdrop of a health care industry challenged by skyrocketing labor costs, higher supply expenses and reduction in reimbursements.
The Health System has also eliminated more than 500 positions that have been unfilled and no longer recruited, which has allowed the Health System to lessen the impact on employees.
The Health System is also engaging its community partners in regions with affected staff, including working with local groups and identifying employers with potential employment opportunities.