Weather Alert

...SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY ROADS THIS EVENING... Snow, mixed with freezing drizzle at times will continue this evening before tapering off and then end overnight. The combination of the light snow and freezing drizzle will lead to slippery conditions on untreated roads, bridge and sidewalks this evening. An inch or two of additional accumulation is possible across far northeast Wisconsin with an inch or less across north-central Wisconsin. Anyone commuting across north-central and far northeast Wisconsin this evening should be prepared for snow covered and slippery roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Florence, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&