ELCHO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Elcho hosted Marion in their home opener for high school baseball on Saturday. They dropped their season opener on Friday, losing to Bowler 11-1. Marion, on the other hand, has had much more experience than the Hornets so far this season. They are 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Central Wisconsin North Conference, and looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season to Three Lakes on Friday.
It was a back and forth game, with both teams trading leads, looking like they were going to pull out the win. However, it was Marion that came out on top, winning it 8-6, spoiling Elcho's home opener.
With the loss, Elcho drops to 0-2 on the season, still looking for their first win this season. They'll hope to get it on Tuesday when they host Crandon in their Northern Lakes Conference opener. Marion improves to 5-1 on the season with the win. They'll look to make it two wins in a row when they host Gresham Community on Monday.
