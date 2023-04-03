HULL (WJFW) - The Marathon Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that occurred at a home on County Rd. N Saturday evening.
The Marathon County Sheriff's Office 911 Communications Center received a call Saturday evening from a man who reported arriving home to find his father and uncle both dead inside the home. Deputies responded and found the two men deceased in the residence with gunshot wounds. A firearm was present at the scene.
According to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, the preliminary investigation has led investigators to believe the crime was a murder-suicide.
The Sheriff's Office adds that there is no threat to the public.
No motive for the shooting has been identified.
The identity of the victims is being withheld at this time pending family notifications.
No other information is being released at this time. The incident is still under investigation.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com