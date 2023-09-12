MOSINEE, Wis. (WJFW)- The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department held a multi-agency training Tuesday September 12th. The purpose of the training exercises was to enhance multiple agency cooperation; as well as practice communication and coordination in the events of real-life situations.
“The beginning of the day was woodland ops so we have rural areas here so we a lot of times operate in those kind of conditions," said Marathon County Sheriff's Department Lieutenant Will Stuart. "So we had a joint training out in the woods working together on navigating terrain, finding certain points, more of a land navigation course then anything," Stuart added.
The training took place at Duane L. Corbin shooting range in Mosinee and extended into the Nine Mile Forest Recreation Area.
“We do have various trainings throughout the year but once a year we try to bring all the teams together just so we’re all on the same page and speaking the same language,” said Stuart.
The training had multiple agencies including Marathon and Wood County Sheriff's Departments as well as Wausau, Plover and Stevens Point Police Departments.
“There’s relationships that are getting built out here today, in the event that we have a big event that multiple teams are needed for it’s not gonna be the first time that we’re working together,” said Stuart.
“So with us coming together here and training together it elevates our level of service and continues our mission which is save lives,” Stuart added.