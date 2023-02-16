WAUSAU - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic crash from Wednesday that killed one person and seriously injured another.
The crash happened at about 10:00 a.m. near the intersection of County Road A and Mason Road in the Town of Halsey. One 28-year-old man was killed as a result and a female suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
The investigation into this crash by the Marathon County Crash Reconstruction Team is ongoing while awaiting toxicology results.