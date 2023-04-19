WESTON (WJFW) - The Marathon Co. Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a missing Weston woman.
Tara Jane Sullivan, 47, is approximately 5' 7" tall, weighs 128 pounds, and she has green eyes.
Tuesday morning, deputies responded to the report of a cellphone found in the Town of Ringle and learned it belongs to Tara. In an attempt to return the phone, deputies went to her residence in Weston however, Tara was not present when they arrived. When deputies were at her residence, they discovered suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance. In response, an 'attempt-to-locate' alert was broadcasted to neighboring law enforcement agencies.
Tuesday afternoon, off-duty officers with the Wausau Police Department were traveling on Highway 29 in Shawano Co. and saw Tara's unoccupied vehicle parked on the side of the road. A search led by the Shawano Co. Sheriff's Office has been initiated in the area along Highway 29 between Wittenberg and Shawano.
Tara's whereabouts are still unknown at this time.
This is an active investigation. Anyone who knows Tara or has had contact with her in the past two weeks is asked to call the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200, option 5. This information is valuable in assisting authorities in identifying the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. If you see Tara or know of her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 so that law enforcement can verify her safety.
