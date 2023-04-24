MARATHON CO. (WJFW) - The Marathon Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating several vehicle break-ins from over the weekend.
The Sheriff's Office received reports on Saturday morning about numerous vehicle entries to unlocked vehicles in the City of Wausau, the Village of Rothschild, and the town of Rib Mountain.
The Marathon County Sheriff's Office would like to remind everyone to lock your vehicle when it is unattended. They add that it is also not wise to leave valuables in plain sight within your vehicle.
If anyone has any information regarding recent vehicle-related crimes, contact your local law enforcement agency or utilize the Marathon County Crime Stoppers website or tip line.
Crime Stoppers Hotline: 877-409-8777
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com