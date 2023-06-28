Congressman Tom Tiffany hosted a law enforcement roundtable today at Nicolet College in Rhinelander. Law enforcement members from Marathon, Langlade, Oneida, and Ashland counties spoke about some of the challenges they face.
One of the main points officers made – mental health resources are not readily available for people who need them, and that forces law enforcement to step in. All officers in the room agreed mental illnesses, often driven by drug abuse, are putting a strain on departments.
Many mental health centers are full, so Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb said many people with mental illness end up in jail instead. Billeb said they'd like to send people to Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison, but there's no room.
"When someone comes into our jail with severe mental health needs, it's often very difficult to get them treatment somewhere," said Sheriff Billeb. "Our situation in Marathon County is we currently have four people at Mendota and a number of people just waiting to go. The next person is waiting 200 days. And that means that there's another eight people behind that person in line to go. So getting these folks help while they're in our care becomes a big challenge."
The task of caring for people with mental illnesses in the jail is causing worker retention problems. Inmates' mental illnesses strain the corrections officers, because they have to work in a chaotic and stressful environment. Billeb said this is causing a lot of turnover.
"That job is hard to recruit for," said Billeb. "But we're looking for people that are up for a challenge, want to serve their community, and want to really make an impact on people's lives."
A lot of people struggling through mental illness are Medicaid recipients. Wisconsin health care centers receive less money from those people than from people with private insurance. This means health care facilities are not incentivized to take them in. Sheriff Billeb said North Central Health Care is limited to 16 beds for Medicaid recipients.
Billeb said the Marathon County jail has a $40,000 dollar pharmacy bill every month for inmates.
Other topics discussed during the roundtable were the dangerous rise of fentanyl use and synthetic marijuana products inducing psychosis. Rep. Tiffany pledged to uphold qualified immunity for local law enforcement, which prevents most lawsuits against officers.