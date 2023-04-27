MARATHON CO. (WJFW) - The Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers and the Wausau Police Department are asking the public for help identifying two people allegedly responsible for a theft from the Marshfield Clinic from Dec.
Just before 10 a.m. on Dec. 14, two white males entered the Optical Center of the Marshfield Clinic and began asking questions to the staff. The two men also did not have appointments. The males then walked around the high-end frames and removed at least 6 frames from the shelves and placed them in their pockets, before leaving and not paying for them.
The items that were allegedly stolen involved:
- 2 pairs of Nike frames: $225/ea. ($500 total).
- 2 pairs of Tommy Hilfiger frames $166/ea. ($332 total).
- 1 pair of Under Armour frames $175/ea.
- 1 pair of Under Armour frames $159/ea.
The one male is described as white, with a crew cut style of red-ish colored hair, a black jacket, black shirt, light/white colored shoes, and a mask over his face.
The other male is also white and had a black jacket, white colored button-up shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
If anyone has any information, contact the Marathon County Crime Stoppers via:
Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com