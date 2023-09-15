EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - A Milwaukee man was sentenced to 12 years for drug possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth, as well as running a drug trafficking place.
On June 6th, 2023, 47-year-old Travis Lee Young from Eagle River pled guilty to charges and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 144 months of prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
On August 3rd, 2022, Young was arrested at an Eagle River hotel where he had bought meth two weeks prior. Inside, he had over 600 grams of meth, over 940 fentanyl pills, and 17 grams of cocaine packaged to be distributed.
A witness provided the officers evidence of them buying meth from Young, as well as driving Young on drug-related trips throughout Wisconsin.
Prior to his arrest, Young had been convicted of eight felonies, including a possession of firearm by a felon and a burglary in Milwaukee County.