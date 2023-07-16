TOWNSHIP OF KING - At around 7P.M. on Saturday, deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of County Road A and Villa Road in the Township of King for a report of a vehicle rollover.
When emergency crews arrived to the scene, one male driver was found deceased from crash related injuries.
Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash. Tomahawk Fire and EMS, along with the Lincoln County Coroner also responded to the crash.
The man's name isn't being released at this moment. The crash remains under investigation.
