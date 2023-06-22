UPDATE: Upon further investigation it has been discovered that the deceased male suffered an intentional self-inflicted gunshot wound.
PELICAN, Wis. (WJFW) - At about 11:35 this morning, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office received a dispatch to a shooting at Hodag Gun and Loan in the town of Pelican.
When law enforcement arrived on scene one deceased male was located. At this time, they say there is no threat to the community but they're asking the public to avoid the area which they are calling an active crime scene.
We will have more information on this as it becomes available.
