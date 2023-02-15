WAUSAU - Police have arrested a man in Wausau following a complaint of shots being fired downtown.
Police were dispatched to a residence on the 700 block of Forest Street at about 8:40 AM Wednesday. A caller had phoned 911 and reported that 43-year-old Brian R Penny was intoxicated and had fired a handgun inside the home.
With the assistance of Marathon County Dispatch, telephone contact was established with Penny. Penny exited the home and was taken into custody by officers without further incident.
Penny was arrested and transported to the Marathon County Jail and recommended on charges of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Being Armed while Intoxicated and being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He is expected to make his first court appearance on February 16th in Marathon County Circuit Court.
No one was injured in this incident.