WOODRUFF Wis. (WJFW) - Every year about 264-thousand people in the U.S. are diagnosed with breast cancer.
But detecting it early can save a life.
“The benefits of screening early is maybe you can catch it early,” said Dr. Karl Larson with the Aspirus Clinic in Woodruff.
Mammograms are a type of x-ray that can detect abnormalities in the breast.
Dr. Karl Larson says mammograms can detect cancer before a lump is felt, when the cancer can be the size of a dime.
“The best a mammogram can do is close to about a centimeter. Fortunately, the difference between a centimeter and two centimeters was enough to prevent spread in a significant number of people,” said Dr. Larson.
The CDC says 42,000 women and 500 men die every year from breast cancer.
Dr. Larson recommends the average woman start thinking about a mammogram screening at the age of 40, but some should start earlier.
“If you had what’s called a BRCA gene or if you had genetic predisposition to breast cancer that’s a whole set of different recommendations. if you’ve had multiple family members that have had breast cancer that adds complexity to the model and that’s a different set of mammogram recommendations.”
For people between 50 and 75 years old he recommends screenings yearly or every other year.
The CDC says warning signs of breast cancer can be irritation, change in size or shape and pain in any area of the breast.
“They used to recommend monthly personal breast exams. They sorta stopped doing it now because they have found it doesn’t seem to make too much of a difference. If you feel something funny or odd its best to get it checked out.”
If a lump is found Dr. Larson says medical advancements have made treating breast cancer easier.
“Back in the day way back when we used to do major disfiguring surgeries. Now with advancements they’ve taken lumps out and they can do chemical analysis and figure out what the best treatment plans are.”