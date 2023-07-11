RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW) -- Sleep can help a child grow and meet milestones.
In tonight’s edition of Feel Great Today we will explain how much shut eye children need and how to optimize sleep.
“In the baby age a lot of what people would call developmental leaps will occur during sleep. So, you just want to make sure the sleep is very well protected,” said Dr. Paul Fischbuch is a Pediatrician at Aspirus Rhinelander.
He says a newborns need about 18 to 20 hours of sleep a day, and once they hit the one year mark, they will drop down to 14 hours of sleep.
“Younger infants are going to have multiple short sleep periods all throughout the day or night. As they start to age, they consolidate into larger sleeping blocks, if you’re lucky they’ll do that at night, but they may not.”
Dr. Fischbuch says to have an easier time getting kids to bed, parents should stop caffeine intake at noon, minimize sugar and limit screen time.
“Otherwise, you’re going to get a big spike then a crash, which will lead to messy behaviors and disruption of your routine. Screens are going to be a big problem mostly when they can pay attention for longer, but for a lot of people backlit screens are going to block your own production of melatonin. I would recommend cutting that out no screens an hour before bed,” said Dr. Fischbuch.
He says it’s common for children to wake up through the night from growing pains, teething or nightmares.