WOODRUFF, Wisc. (WJFW) -- Cholesterol is a waxy substance found in the blood.
People need it for healthy cells, but too much increases the risk for heart disease.
In tonight’s edition of Feel Great Today a Doctor explains what steps you can take to lower cholesterol before going on medication.
“Almost every cholesterol diet talks a little bit about limiting fats,” said Dr. Karl Larson with the Aspirus Woodruff Clinic.
He says limiting fat intake can help with high cholesterol.
“Trans fats are important in causing heart disease and stroke. I would start with fats and avoid trans fats. If you read on the labels it will talk about the trans fats.”
Trans fats are common in fried foods.
Dr. Larson says focusing on low-calorie high-density foods, like fruits and veggies are a good way to feel full faster.
“The less a food has touched a machine or a human in between the better. But having things such as frozen pineapples frozen cherries and frozen vegetables the trade off its still better than some other choices. You're trading convenience for calorie density. Sometimes those are the difficult choices you have to make.”
The best ways to lower your cholesterol is by exercising regularly, eating healthy, limiting alcohol and quitting smoking.
Dr. Larson recommends that people have a physical every year to monitor their health.
“I’ve been encouraging people to come back every year to keep my finger on the pulse of what’s going on. So, for most everybody as they hit middle age. I’ve been asking them to come in once a year.”