The Spirit Historical Society is in the process of building a new machine shed. It will contain historical logging, trapping, farming and blacksmithing tools from Spirit which is 20 miles west of Tomahawk.
The display will show different ways people made a living in the early 1900s.
Behind the foundation is the log house museum which was moved to its current location in 2019. But the machine shed was too big to be moved, which is why a new shed is being built.
The actual construction will begin in about two weeks with the goal of it being finished in time for the Spirit-Hill-Ogema 4-H Fair on August 12th.