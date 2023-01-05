WEST ALLIS (WJFW) - The Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) Fund announced on Twitter that Candy Cane Lane in West Allis, raised $134,531 during the 2022 season.
All the money raised will go towards childhood cancer and related blood disorder research.
More than 300 homes decorated their homes with Christmas lights and decorations between Nov. 25 and Dec. 25.
The homeowners do it to raise money for the MACC Fund.
Residents of both Candy Cane Lane and the MACC Fund both want to thank the Donors, volunteers, residents and committee members.
