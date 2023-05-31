MINOCQUA - Lakeland Union High School was closed Wednesday, and now we know why.
District administrator Robert Smudde wrote to parents saying someone found a graffiti message in one of the bathrooms on Tuesday. The message was threatening and had a drawing of a person holding a gun.
The district decided to cancel school Wednesday to investigate the threat.
The district says it has determined persons of interest and turned their names over to the Minocqua Police Department. Those people will not be allowed to come to school until they are cleared by Police.
The district is taking extra precautions Thursday and Friday during final exams by searching students entering the building and increasing police presence.
LUHS is also allowing the exams this week to be optional, meaning parents can keep students home and be exempt from their final.