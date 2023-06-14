Rhinelander, WI (WJFW) - At the start of every spring, Kerry Bloedorn fills the bird feeder outside the Pioneer Park Historic Complex in Rhinelander with sunflower seeds.
He said that the lack of available bugs brings the birds to his feeder.
“In the springtime in northern Wisconsin, a lot of times the snow is still melting, the weather's still cold,” said Bloedorn. “There isn't a lot of other food sources for birds.”
As the weather gets warmer, however, Bloedorn will stop filling his feeder.
“Once the bird seed stops dropping, then I stop filling it until later in the summer,” said Bloedorn.
The reason why? Birds are focused on providing protein for their hatchlings.
“The hatchlings need protein more than they need seeds from your feeder,” said ornithologist John Bates.
Bates explains that when the hatchlings are able to fly on their own, birds will return to the feeders.
“Late June, early July, you should be seeing more birds coming back to your feeders,” said Bates.
In the meantime, birds are busy snacking on other flying species, like mosquitoes.
“Those mosquitoes are being fed to those hatchlings,” said Bates. “So that's one of the benefits of this large insect hatch that we're having right now.”
In a couple weeks, Bloedorn plans to refill his bird feeder. He is hoping to bring in birds for the community to enjoy.
“Drawing birds in, seeing birds, seeing the wildlife here at the museum complex or at your home,” said Bloedorn. “It's just a lot of fun.”