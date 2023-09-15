SAINT GERMAIN, Wis. (WJFW) – Saint Germain Elementary School held a lock down due to a disturbance caused by a 63-year-old man involving child visitation rights earlier this morning.
The recourse officer at Northland Pines High School called the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office to handle the issue. Due to the extent of the disruption, the school resource officer ordered the elementary school to go into lock down.
A few Vilas County Sheriff’s deputies and a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) warden arrested the man for causing the disruption. After complete investigation, they determined that the man was no direct threat to the students and staff at the school.