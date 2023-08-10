LINCOLN COUNTY, Wisc. (WJFW) -- A dairy farmer in Lincoln County is speaking out about an open secret.
Hans Breitenmoser of Breitenmoser Family Farms said undocumented immigrants in the State of Wisconsin should be allowed to get driver's licenses because the workers are integral to the dairy industry, and it would make roads safer.
Various Wisconsin studies estimate that immigrants make up over 40 percent of dairy industry employees, and one worker told the Milwakee Journal Sentinel that he estimates 90 percent of immigrant workers are undocumented.
"The Hispanic and immigrant community in Wisconsin are the unsung heroes of the dairy industry in the state..." said Breitenmoser. "Without immigrant labor, the dairy industry stops working."
Leticia Munoz, a Breitenmoser employee, said driving makes undocumented immigrants nervous, but it's necessary, since they have to get from home to work.
"Every time you leave your house, go to work, or go shopping, anywhere, there are nerves," said Munoz in Spanish. "You're always nervous that the police are going to stop you, and you won't have a license."
Governor Tony Evers agreed with Breitenmoser and Munoz that undocumented workers should be able to get driver's licenses.
To do this, a coalition in Milwakee is trying to reverse Wisconsin Act 126, which required people to provide a social security number before getting a driver's license, preventing undocumented immigrants from getting licensed.
"If we want to have a good agriculture industry," said Governor Evers. "We have to make sure they can get from home to work and back legally."
Breitenmoser said that, before Wisconsin Act 126 required social security numbers, "they [the DMV] didn't care if you were from Mexico or Mars. If you passed the test, you got a license."
Proponents of striking the Act say allowing workers to drive legally would lower car insurance rates for everyone and make roads safer.
"Common sense suggests you'd want everyone on the road to have taken a test so that they know the rules of the road to reduce the number of accidents," said Breitenmoser.
When California passed a similar bill, hit and run crashes dropped by 10 percent, according to a Stanford university study. In New Mexico, rates of uninsured drivers dropped by over 20 percent, according to the Colorado Fiscal Institute.
Nineteen states have passed laws allowing undocumented immigrants driver's licenses. State Senator Chris Larson said he supports the proposal.
"These are things where the facts show exactly what would happen if we allowed logic to win the day in the legislature," said Senator Larson.
Breitenmoser agreed it's about common sense and safety, but he said it's also a question of human dignity.
"To pretend that this workforce doesn't exist because they're in the shadows; it's just unfair," he said. "It's just not right."
Munoz said having licenses would make immigrants less nervous to be on the roads.
"I would love it, if one day there would be the opportunity to have a license to be able to drive freely, more comfortably, more safely," she said in Spanish.
Senator Mary Felzkowski provided a statement saying she understands the benefit of undocumented workers in the agriculture community but that she has a "hard time pledging support for a hypothetical proposal without knowing what's in it."
Representative Calvin Callahan could not be reached for comment.