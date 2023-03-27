RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The YMCA of the Northwoods has been working hard adding on to their facility, Interim CEO Fred Hauser, says the recent warmer weather has allowed to get an early start. "It will start to move more quickly now, as you see the walls go up from the outside you will see more progress being made," said Fred Hauser. "Walls will be put on, and the interior work will begin with the concrete being poured," he added. The new expansion will feature a eight thousand square foot gymnasium, an new aerobics studio and a pickle ball court. All things Hauser says that community members are looking forward to.
"We have been getting a tremendous response from the public and our members about this addition of this new aerobics center the new gymnasium and the changes that are going to be made inside two new spaces inside that’s being repurposed for intergenerational and a welcome center," said Hauser. "The add on was made possible from many donations including a one-million-dollar donation by Gale Wilcox, Hauser believes this will make an impact in Rhinelander for years to come. "This project is being developed because we have a need for the facilities that we are putting in so we can serve children better and families better," he added.
The project expected to be completed by the first week of August and to be up and running by Labor Day.
