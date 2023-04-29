RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Families made their way over to the YMCA of the Northwoods today in Rhinelander, for the Annual Healthy Kids Day. Healthy Kids Day is a nationwide initiative to improve health and the well being of kids and families.
The Y's was filled with all sorts of activities from swimming to jumping in a big bounce house.
Childcare Director, Diane Zarembka says families enjoy coming this event yearly to have a good time.
"This event is wonderful it makes me so happy to see all the kids here enjoying and having fun doing a lot of activities from swimming to art to planting," said Diane Zarembka.
Home Depot was one of the new additions added this year. Store Manager, Ed Keenan said he was surprised on how many families were interested in crafting.
"It's just been a great success more than what we anticipated," said Ed Keenan. "I brought 200 kits and we’re literally out we went back to the store for more. It’s just crazy the amount of feedback we’re getting from parents that just love it, the kids little, big they’re just smiling and having so much fun," said Ed.
The YMCA hopes that families will continue to take advantage of the many activities the community has to offer.
