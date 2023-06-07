TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Today, approximately 1% of the 16.1 million who served in World War II are still alive today. Out of those more than 167,000 still around, some call Northern Wisconsin home.
That includes Army Veteran Bob Smith who served from 1944-1946. Smith is celebrated his 97th birthday this Tuesday. He speaks about his time being captured by the German's and entering a prisoner of war camp while overseas.
"At night when I lay down and say my night prayers, I’d always tell God if you let me see Wisconsin again, I will do what I can to help your people. Well, he let me come back and although I haven't dedicated my life to it, when I saw somebody that needed help I could give, I stepped forward and offered had five veterans in Tomahawk that I was helping and they're all gone now," said Smith.
The 97 year old lives with family and is still moving around well. He believes he's still her to serve those around him.
Submit story ideas to “mweaver@wjfw.com”