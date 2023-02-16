WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - An upper-midwestern classic is being displayed at the at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau this winter. Their Stormy Kromer: Evolution of a Classic has been added to the museum's Global Language of Headwear exhibit also going on right now. A lot of cultures have headwear unique to them...for the upper Midwest that might just be this baseball cap turned winter mainstay - the Stormy Kromer.
“While everyone might not know the exact name, they’ve surely seen the hat," said Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum director Matt Foss.
The Wausau site is currently showing a one-of-a-kind collection of Stormy Kromers.
“It’s one of those hats that’s ubiquitous with midwestern culture. The design lives in the collective memory of Midwesterners, especially Wisconsinites," said Jacquart.
Foss partnered with Stormy Kromer chairman Bob Jacquart to add local flare to the museum’s exhibit on international headwear.
“It was overwhelming, what they had done and the beautiful job that they have done inside, and with plaid fabric on the walls, and a sowing machine and cut pieces, and then the exhibits and our old photos and a picture of my grandpa wearing a stormy Kromer hat," said Jacquart.
A project that’s been two years in the making, it shares the story behind the hat.
It all started in 1903, when semiprofessional baseball player George Stormy Kromer was tired of having a hat that couldn’t stay on his head.
“His wife Ida should get credit for the stormy Kromer because she took one of his old baseball hats and sowed some ear flaps on, modified it so it wouldn’t fall off while he was working on the train and hence the stormy Kromer was born," said Foss.
While planning the display, director Matt Foss and his team visited the factory in Ironwood to see how the cap has developed overtime.
“With the tagline - evolution of a classic, you kind of have to go through the evolution of the design. So, definitely wanted hats, as early hats as they had, and then hats throughout the period to show the changes overtime as well as display all of the different styles they had," said Foss.
The collaboration brings visitors behind the scenes of a northern favorite.
“We want to demystify the artistic process, whether it’s a painting, sculpture or making a hat. We want people to understand how these things are made and designed," said Foss.
