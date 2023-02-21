GREEN BAY, Wis. (WJFW) - Cheesemaker's from across the country have made their way to America's DairyLand for the 21st US Championship Cheese contest. Day one of three started this morning at the Resch Expo Center.
35 states are represented with more than 2200 dairy entries at the competition. 42 nationally renowned judges grade the quality of each product.
Sarori Cheese was one of the makers representing Northern Wisconsin with it's Antigo factory represented at the national event.
“We have multiple cheeses in multiple categories, our Antigo plant just makes an awesome asiago and then parmesan, and then we also have a double aged parmesan, we brand it as SarVecchio, and those are really important cheeses for us in the contest today," said master cheesemaker Pam Hodgson of Sartori's Cheese.
The national event is run by the Wisconsin Cheesemaker’s Association. It’s the nation’s premier technical cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredient competition.
“There’s a lot of creativity in this contest, and there’s a lot of new cheeses, and there’s a lot of good ol' traditional that are always showing up every year," said assistant chief judge Tim Czmowski.
The event opened it’s doors to the public today and will stay open through Wednesday. There are 113 different classes of dairy products being graded. Judges will pick out the top 20, and a national champion will be named on Thursday.
