MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - The Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo weekend festivities came to an end Sunday. For 34 years this event has brought thousands of people from all of the U.S. with great quality entertainment. Showcasing what professional cowboys and cowgirls can do in front of a large audience.
Theresa Grund one of the organizers says there is a lot of passion for this rodeo.
"They work all year long for this, this is their careers when they travel the circuits they go to the rodeos in their sanctions and they fill their tickets to go to the national in Las Vegas," said Theresa Grund.
Lucas Moore is a professional bull fighter, his job is to protect cowboys and cowgirls from the bull. While it's not easy, Lucas is living the dream.
"So growing up around it I always wanted to be a bull fighter and so when I was old enough to actually do it I started doing it and it was kind of like a dream come true," said Lucas Moore. "That’s why it’s special to me that I’m here, every year I get to come back to the Merrill River Wisconsin Pro Rodeo and relive my dream that I had as a kid," said Moore.
Organizers were pleased with the turnout this weekend and all of the proceeds made from this weekend will go towards to Merrill community.
