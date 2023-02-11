WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Electricity is something that we use every single day, but how does it operate? That was a question posed to boy scouts attending a merit badge clinic Saturday morning. Wisconsin Public Service in Wausau hosted the annual clinic, teaching local Central Wisconsin boy scouts about all things electricity. This clinic gives scouts an opportunity to enhance their science, technology, engineering and math skills. Local Affairs Leader, Kelly Zagrzebski says that Covid-19 put a hault in the clinic and is thrilled to be back helping the scouts.
“Our team is very excited to be pulled back together and working on this event all of us are aware that we took a couple year hiatus and raring to go and scouts are excited and it’s a great,” said Kelly Zagrzebski. During the clinic, WPS volunteers taught kids how to create circuits and electromagnets. They even learned the correct steps to properly read an electric meter. “It’s important to understand where your electricity comes from, what is the concept of the electricity, how do you manage your electric usage, said Zagrzebski. “Electric safety is paramount of importance to know,” she added.
34 boy scouts attended the event, working towards earning their electricity merit badge and advance through their ranks.
