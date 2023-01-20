RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - A newly released study shows the housing shortage in Wisconsin will likely get worse over the next decade. Its due to a growing retired population staying in their homes and the recent slowdown in home construction. The study by Forward Analytics says the state needs to build at least 140,000 housing units to keep up with those entering adulthood. Director Dale Knapp, says it’s going to be about working around the construction slowdown the state has seen due to labor and supply shortages. "There is a big concern that mortgage rates remain high and essentially we lose a year or two or maybe even three of a significant building and really putting us behind," said Dale Knapp. Knapp added that in the decade prior about 150,000 homes were built so the 140,000 goal is doable. To learn more about the study you can.
