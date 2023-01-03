MADISON, Wis. (WJFW)- Tuesday was inauguration day at the Wisconsin Capitol, beginning a new legislative session. However, the new session comes as the branches of government are politically divided amongst Republicans and Democrats. The inauguration comes following last November's election which saw incumbent Democrat Governor Tony Evers beating Republican Tim Michaels.
The Wisconsin State Capitol rotunda was packed as Governor Evers took the oath of office, beginning his second four year term. Evers said, "as jazzed as I am today, I'm also humbled.. I'm standing here as a born and raised Wisconsinite who grew up as a scrawny kid with glasses in Plymouth. Who as I was painting fences in Sheboygan county wouldn't have predicted that this is where I'd end up," said Governor Evers. He says finding common ground is with Republicans is needed and is what Wisconsinites chose for in the November election. "Given the opportunity to retreat into division and doubt, Wisconsin chose a future of unity and faith. Given the opportunity to enable cynicism and hate, Wisconsinites chose kindness and they chose hope instead," said Governor Evers.
Joining him in the fight to find that middle ground will be new Democrat Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez, who takes over the number two position after Mandela Barnes decided to run for a United States Senate seat. "This is an immense responsibility and I know I have big shoes to fill. Thank you Lieutenant Governor Barnes for your leadership and your service," said Rodriguez.
Following the governor's inauguration ceremony, the Assembly and Senate held ceremonies of their own. Rhinelander Assemblyman Rob Swearingen spoke with us prior to the inauguration on finding common ground with the Governor. "A veto proof majority sounds pretty attractive when you run into brick wall time after time with the governor where you think some of these bills should pass," said Swearingen. Republicans are two votes shy of a supermajority in the assembly.
In the Senate Chamber, central Wisconsin business owner Cory Tomczyk was sworn in being the only member of the Senate who has never served in either house. That upper house also remains in control of the Republicans.
With split power in Madison, some top Republicans have expressed willingness on working with Evers. This would be a major shift from the last four years, which saw hundreds of vetoes from Evers and hundreds of Evers' appointees not confirmed by the republicans.