RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Wisconsin Business World is providing Rhinelander High School students a stronger understanding on what it takes to start a business. "They have been broken into production, finesse and marketing and they have to come up with a complete business plan and they’re going to present it at the end of the day," said Michelle Grajkowski. You can’t run a successful company without a leader, some students like Jason Fairfield had the chance to be one. "It’s stressful, it definitely feels like a CEO position. It's nice to be able to kind of have control and be able to determine where things are heading for the company, but at the same time it’s a lot of opportunity," said Jason Fairfield.
Grajkowski hopes that when the students leave the event, they’ll have gained more confidence. "That teamwork component that collaboration component those are all skills employers are looking for and we try to give them that environment so they can take this on their own," said Grajkowski. As well as you can do anything if you put your mind into it. "My number one takeaway is that it doesn’t matter what your zip code is you can start a business from anywhere and so I want to give them that power and that feeling that they can do it," she added.
