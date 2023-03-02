WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW)- On Thursday, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul visited the Wisconsin State Crime Lab in Wausau. The trip is part of a series of tours he's doing with legislators to push for extra funding for WSCL.
Kaul is asking the state legislature to fund sixteen additional crime lab positions in the state budget. Speaking during a press conference at the Wausau facility, Kaul said, "these tours offer a rare behind the scenes look at what our talented crime labs staff are doing, day in and day out."
Kaul toured the unassuming building located at 7100 Stewart Ave. which is filed with specialized equipment to assist in toxicology and DNA testing. The tour group also inspected the crime scene response unit vehicle. Kaul says these pieces of equipment are crucial to the state's crime fighting mission.
In speaking about the crime scene response unit Kaul said, "their unit has seen a 46% increase in a request for their services so we hope that the legislature will see the importance of these investments."
Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven was also in attendance. Bliven remarked that the crime scene unit serves a need that local departments are unable to provide on their own. "We were an investigating agency for an officer involved shooting with the Marathon County Sheriff's Office a number of years ago," said Bliven. He continued, "the crime unit response team from the state crime lab came out and the helped us process that scene and that's something that we just would have had difficulty handling that on our own."