MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Easter ended last week however kids had another chance to collect some more eggs today. The Wild Wood Wild Life Park Zoo and Safari hosted their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday. The event was supposed to take place last weekend, however due to amount of snow around the area, the egg hunt was canceled. The summer temperatures we received this week caused most of the snow to melt around the zoo. Education Coordinator, Kimberlyn Domaszek says she was surprised on how many people were in attendance.
"It’s a little overwhelming but it’s exciting to see everybody to come out even after Easter," said Kimberlyn Domaszek. "They’re still willing to come out and do the Easter Egg Hunt definitely paid off the snow is almost completely gone now the weather is even nicer than it was it’s a great turnout. Over 5000 eggs were scattered across three different fields the Easter Bunny also made an appearance. All the proceeds made from todays event will go towards animal enrichment items for the animals at Wildwood.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com