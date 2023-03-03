WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Lead pipes have been an issue in Wausau way before Katie Rosenberg became the mayor, but she’s trying to solve that problem. "One of the struggles we have is when we are reconstructing a residential or business, it’s usually residential," said Mayor Katie Rosenberg. "We come to them and say hey we have a lead service line here we are replacing it on our city side that we own, but maybe we think you should replace the line going into your house so that costs a couple thousand dollars," said the mayor.
There are currently about 8,000 lead service lines in use in Wausau, funding through the DNR will help remove lead pipes in the city. "If you find a lead lateral on the consumer side its about ten-thousand dollars from the road and all the way replacing their meter to," said Mayor Katie Rosenberg. "So that that a not a small amount of money but it’s the right thing to do for our future, for our kids," she added. Mayor Rosenberg says while it may seem like a lot to deal with. Other cities around Wisconsin were able to remove their lead pipes. "It’s a struggle, but these other cities they just kept at it and that what we got to keep doing and we want to keep at it and we also want to go faster," said the mayor.
The goal is to provide as much people with safe water in the city of Wausau. "It's one of our number one jobs and frequently after the last year of going through the PFAS situation, it's really important that we get a grasp of what are the emerging contaminants as well as getting rid of those old contaminates that we know a lot about so its critical," said Mayor Rosenberg.
