WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - In just a few short weeks, members of the Wausau curling club will be welcoming contenders from all across the U.S. to compete at the club nationals at their state of the art facility. It'll be their first time hosting this event.
From March 15-19th, the Wausau curling club will welcome 24 teams to throw the rock. Unlike other tournaments, teams cannot be stacked with the best of the best. all people on the team must be from the club they're representing,
“It’s one of the biggest clubs, also one of the best-looking clubs," said club member Bobby Splinter.
Next month, the Wausau Curling Club will be the home of the 2023 U.S. Club Nationals for Curling.
“There’s space for a lot of people, also the culture here is just phenomenal, I’m hoping that the stands will be completely full and we’ll get to show this club off to people who haven’t seen it as many times," said Splinter.
The teams that have signed come from clubs across the country.
“This will put us on the curling map in the United States," said club president Kim Susens who will welcome 22 teams to the draw.
“This is a great opportunity for us to compete together against other really competitive curlers. And show that Wausau isn’t; only a social curling club, but also, we’re rich in our competitiveness as well," said Splinter.
By hosting, Wausau gets an automatic berth into the men’s and women’s draw. Even though the other clubs have gone through regional showdowns to make it here, that doesn’t scare Lisa Landon.
“They’ve had quite a bit of competition already at the higher level, and we’re just going to come in and we’re just going to come in on our own," said Landon.
They’re looking forward to opening their doors to spectator and contender alike.
“Our hope is that in the future, some of the people from some of these clubs who participated in this national event will come back to curl with us at one of our home bonspiels,' said Susens.
“We get a lot of people that are always interested, they see it on TV, they’ll see it and we love to get more people into our club and we’ll enjoy having more people come," said Landon.
