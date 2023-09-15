WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Seven products from the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce have been nominated in the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. These products are among the more than 100 nominees from around the state.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group have partnered for the eighth time in 2023 to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. The competition aims to highlight the state’s vibrant manufacturing industry. The contest not only brings attention to all the cool things made in Wisconsin, but also the outstanding career opportunities available in manufacturing – an industry that employs one in six people in the state.
The Wausau products nominated this year include:
- 3M Nextel – 3M, Menomonie
- Single Sku Police Car bundle – Gamber-Johnson, Stevens Point
- Vacuum Truck – Imperial Industries, Rothschild
- Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Bacon – Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats, Wittenberg
- Tin Can End, Peel & Stick, Valved End – Roastar, Wausau
- The Merchants Bridge – Veritas Steel, Eau Claire
- Castile Bright Silver Foil Dual Metal Label Stock - Wausau Coated Products, Inc, Wausau
To vote for a product in the contest, visit MadeInWis.com. Click on the product you would like to cast a vote for.
Voting in the competition will open on Monday, September 18 through Tuesday, September 26. Individuals can vote once per device, per day. Votes will be totaled and a list of the top 16 products will move on in a tournament-style bracket.