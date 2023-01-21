WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - On Saturday, The Wausau Conservatory of Music presented their second annual "Rock Infused Orchestra which features over 200 students from the Wausau Area. Students showed up starting at 9 am and then have all day until 3pm to practice together before preforming in-front of a large audience. Executive Director, Olivia Hill says the concert wouldn't be possible without the help of the many teachers from around the area. "There are so many people involved to make this happen every single orchestra teacher, middle school and high school teacher in the Wausau School District and the DC Everest School District is involved," said Olivia Hill.
Hill added that the day camp took on a variety of rock and pop music and says that the crowd is always impressed with the students work. "I know today we are going to have at least 1,000 people," said Hill. Students, staff audience included in this auditorium packed and dancing up and just yelling and screaming because that’s what happened last year," she added. The auditorium was indeed filled and Hill says that the conservatory plans to host the event for many years to come.
